EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 177,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 67,906 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 204,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 97,378 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,394,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,933,000 after purchasing an additional 136,194 shares during the period.

Shares of IQLT stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.24. 512,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,118. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

