EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $157,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded down $8.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.75. The company had a trading volume of 478,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $309.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.82 and its 200 day moving average is $286.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.