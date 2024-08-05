EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $161,000 Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TELUS alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in TELUS by 39.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 23,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in TELUS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TU stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.17. 650,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,782. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.32%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.