EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.73.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock traded down $13.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $472.92. The company had a trading volume of 408,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,128. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $502.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $455.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.82. The company has a market cap of $148.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

