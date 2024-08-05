EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2024

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECTFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

BATS:SECT traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.05. 124,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT)

Receive News & Ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.