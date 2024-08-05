EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

BATS:SECT traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.05. 124,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

