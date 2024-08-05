EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 656 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2,355.0% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 151,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,798,000 after buying an additional 145,423 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 230,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after acquiring an additional 71,274 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock traded down $5.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,005. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.19. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

