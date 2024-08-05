EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,606 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 126.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 465.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 290,740 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 239,367 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 163.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 692,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 430,092 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 18.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 755,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 115,259 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 17.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 9,199 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 67.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VOD. UBS Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of VOD traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,452,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750,301. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.