EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $1,487,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.25.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.91. The stock had a trading volume of 176,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,812. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.06. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $153.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

