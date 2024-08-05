EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,423,324 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

ABNB stock traded down $4.98 on Monday, hitting $123.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,531,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,727. The stock has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.30. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.24 and a 12-month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

