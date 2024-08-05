EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 119 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 108.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,001,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,622,000 after purchasing an additional 521,117 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Lind Value II ApS bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $66,949,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 11,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

NYSE:ARW traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $125.97. 204,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,137. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.99. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

