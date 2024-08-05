EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,438 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.06.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.1 %

MDLZ stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $69.88. 3,375,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,232,646. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.