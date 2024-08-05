EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 199 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,476,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,774,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,436,000 after acquiring an additional 305,327 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,061,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,790,000 after purchasing an additional 49,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 731,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,377. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $52.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1929 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

