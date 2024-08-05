EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 201 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,095,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,096. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.65.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3909 per share. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.