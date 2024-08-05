EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 392 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,625,000 after buying an additional 4,259,548 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,836,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,508,000 after purchasing an additional 276,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares during the period. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $23,432,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTI traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.37. 5,042,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

