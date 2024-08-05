EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,383 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,975,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in DraftKings by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock valued at $55,279,617. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,372,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,888,744. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

