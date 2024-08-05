EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $120,000 Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,324,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Emory University purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,235,000.

Shares of BINC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.60. 378,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $52.87.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

