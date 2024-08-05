EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $179,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of BKLN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.67. 28,744,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,651,005. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

