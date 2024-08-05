EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of TBG Dividend Focus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, CWM LLC grew its holdings in TBG Dividend Focus ETF by 607.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter.

TBG Dividend Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBG traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.02. 3,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.55. TBG Dividend Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69.

TBG Dividend Focus ETF Company Profile

The TBG Dividend Focus ETF (TBG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying US companies selected using fundamental analysis. The fund seeks to provide income and long-term capital appreciation TBG was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by EA Series Trust.

