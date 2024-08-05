EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $1,491,149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after buying an additional 437,215 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,994,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Workday by 12.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,382,000 after acquiring an additional 281,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.13. The stock had a trading volume of 961,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.32 and its 200 day moving average is $254.83. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $311.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

