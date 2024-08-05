EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of EVERTEC stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $42.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,453,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,136,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,141,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,668,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,296,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 827,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 150,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

