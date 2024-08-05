EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target Raised to $5.00

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.43.

Shares of EVgo stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. 2,822,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,038. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. EVgo has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.58.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EVgo news, CEO Badar Khan bought 125,000 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at $289,186.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EVgo by 11.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 288,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in EVgo by 94.2% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

