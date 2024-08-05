Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.86. 2,083,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,836,833. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after buying an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 112.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after buying an additional 16,686,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,015,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,639,000 after buying an additional 274,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.