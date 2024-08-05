Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 2.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $139.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as low as $113.56 and last traded at $113.67. Approximately 4,906,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 17,420,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.88.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $449.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

