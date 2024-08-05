First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

First Business Financial Services Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.73 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Transactions at First Business Financial Services

In other news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $46,415.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,836 shares in the company, valued at $339,440.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 353,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 52,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

