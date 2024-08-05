First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded First Financial Northwest from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th.

First Financial Northwest Trading Up 0.0 %

FFNW stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $193.58 million, a P/E ratio of 63.97 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 157.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 97,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44,952 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 503,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 30,468 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

