First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $28.77 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.90%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott Trust Dtd 11 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,857.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,704,000 after buying an additional 1,449,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,418,000 after purchasing an additional 620,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 533,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,350,000 after purchasing an additional 142,069 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

