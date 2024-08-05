FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.45. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.16.

NBIX opened at $153.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,695,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,947 shares in the company, valued at $15,861,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,695,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,947 shares in the company, valued at $15,861,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,860,621.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,436 shares of company stock worth $10,970,780 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

