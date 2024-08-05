FY2024 EPS Estimates for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Decreased by Desjardins

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for CGI in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the technology company will earn $5.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.60. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

GIB stock opened at $108.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CGI has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in CGI in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in CGI by 9,916.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 19.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

