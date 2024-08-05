FY2024 EPS Estimates for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Reduced by DA Davidson

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FormFactor in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FORM. TD Cowen increased their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $40.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.46. FormFactor has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $63.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 6,094 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $339,801.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $873,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,394 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

