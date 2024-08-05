FY2024 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:IFC)

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $16.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.94. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.67 per share.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.55%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$270.00 to C$282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$241.00 to C$264.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$260.18.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

TSE IFC opened at C$246.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$188.22 and a 1-year high of C$263.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$232.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$225.41.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total transaction of C$2,230,768.00. In related news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total value of C$2,230,768.00. Also, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total transaction of C$68,583.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $7,377,706. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Further Reading

