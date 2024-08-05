FY2024 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PDS)

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $6.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.67. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2025 earnings at $13.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.91 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.94 EPS.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $2.06. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $429.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

PDS opened at $69.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.51. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $79.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,649,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 711,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,886,000 after purchasing an additional 159,871 shares during the period. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,124,000. Hartree Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 80,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 123,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

