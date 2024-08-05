FY2024 EPS Estimates for Tenable Holdings, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:TENB)

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Tenable in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tenable’s FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TENB. Barclays reduced their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Baird R W raised shares of Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Tenable Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TENB stock opened at $41.77 on Monday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other news, Director Yoran Amit 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $212,279.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,817,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yoran Amit 70,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,983. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tenable by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 10.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at about $1,769,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.