FY2024 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Co. Increased by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for TransAlta in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$947.00 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 19.39%.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.17.

TSE:TA opened at C$11.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.60. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$8.22 and a 12-month high of C$13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Blain Mitchell Van Melle sold 10,000 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$96,700.00. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

