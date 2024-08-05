G999 (G999) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.75

G999 (G999) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $16.75 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 54.5% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00036011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00013128 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000090 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

