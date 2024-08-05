GameStop (NYSE:GME) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

GameStop Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of GME stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. GameStop has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.41 and a beta of -0.09.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GameStop will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,315.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,183 shares of company stock valued at $81,001. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 32.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in GameStop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in GameStop by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

