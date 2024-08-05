Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLPI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $49.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.18%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, insider Desiree A. Burke 3,394 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,553 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,394,000 after purchasing an additional 282,828 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,921,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,259,000 after buying an additional 150,055 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,489,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,886,000 after buying an additional 211,709 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,730,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,106,000 after buying an additional 45,729 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

