GENinCode (LON:GENI) Stock Price Down 10.3%

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.55 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.55 ($0.07). 259,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 251,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.19 ($0.08).

GENinCode Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.33 and a beta of 0.62.

GENinCode Company Profile

GENinCode Plc develops and commercializes clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.

