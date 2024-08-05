GigaCloud Technology (GCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect GigaCloud Technology to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect GigaCloud Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GCT traded down $1.71 on Monday, reaching $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,768. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. GigaCloud Technology has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $973.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at GigaCloud Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other GigaCloud Technology news, CEO Lei Wu sold 62,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $2,403,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,888,566.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 93,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $2,764,638.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,219,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,152,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $2,403,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,888,566.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,082,779 shares of company stock valued at $37,429,087 in the last 90 days. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GCT shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on GigaCloud Technology

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.