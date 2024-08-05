Gillian Elcock Buys 3,680 Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) insider Gillian Elcock acquired 3,680 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.83) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670.40 ($21,443.79).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Melrose Industries Trading Down 7.0 %

MRO stock traded down GBX 34 ($0.44) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 448.60 ($5.77). 39,896,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,584,557. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30,060.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 581.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 607.34. Melrose Industries PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 434.12 ($5.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 681.20 ($8.76).

Melrose Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Melrose Industries to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.36) target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.