GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.340-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $733.0 million-$737.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.6 million. GitLab also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.34 – $0.37 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.30.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $508,214.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,293,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $508,214.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,847 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
