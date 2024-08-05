GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.090-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $176.0 million-$177.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.9 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.340-0.370 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.30.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,913. GitLab has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $530,381.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,508 shares in the company, valued at $13,342,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $530,381.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,508 shares in the company, valued at $13,342,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $249,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,492,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,275 shares of company stock worth $6,848,847. 21.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

