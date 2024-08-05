Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $15.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Gold Fields by 6.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,760,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 104,145 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,588,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,476,000 after acquiring an additional 324,885 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 14.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $153,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

