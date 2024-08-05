Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $15.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.90.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.
Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $18.97.
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
