Guggenheim Cuts WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $6.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WW. DA Davidson dropped their target price on WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered WW International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on WW International from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on WW International from $2.10 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.29.

WW International Trading Down 4.4 %

WW stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. WW International has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $202.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WW International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in WW International by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WW International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 229.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 79,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in WW International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

