Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Haleon by 853.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HLN traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $9.56. 3,671,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,209,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

See Also

