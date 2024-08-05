Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Hallador Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.15. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $109.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.