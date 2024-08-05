Head to Head Comparison: CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO) vs. Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CERo Therapeutics and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CERo Therapeutics N/A N/A -23.86% Mesoblast N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.6% of CERo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of CERo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

CERo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.48, meaning that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CERo Therapeutics and Mesoblast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CERo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.54 million N/A N/A Mesoblast $7.50 million 96.22 -$81.89 million ($1.12) -5.64

CERo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesoblast.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CERo Therapeutics and Mesoblast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CERo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Mesoblast 0 1 3 0 2.75

Mesoblast has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 256.01%. Given Mesoblast’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than CERo Therapeutics.

Summary

Mesoblast beats CERo Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CERo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company offers Remestemcel-L that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases, including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and biologic refractory inflammatory bowel disease; and Remestemcel-L, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV to treat biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy; and MPC-25-IC for the treatment or prevention of acute myocardial infarction. It has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. to treat wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

