Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Himax Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Himax Technologies stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Himax Technologies

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 103.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,358,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 77,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 164,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

Further Reading

