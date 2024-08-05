HM Payson & Co. Acquires 718 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOLF. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Acushnet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 7.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $37,501,401.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,522,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,940,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Acushnet Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:GOLF traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.80. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $74.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $707.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. Research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

