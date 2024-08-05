HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,528,000 after buying an additional 4,014,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,888,000 after buying an additional 798,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,978,000 after buying an additional 1,137,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

AT&T Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,346,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,735,777. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

