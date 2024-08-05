HM Payson & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $713,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded down $6.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.50. 114,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,847. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.45 and its 200-day moving average is $183.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $123.93 and a one year high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.